NDDC Releases N10 Billion to Support Niger Delta Chamber’s Enterprise Drive

The Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) has received a N10 billion boost from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to launch its enterprise development programme aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs.

The announcement was made on Saturday during the formal inauguration of the chamber’s board of directors, held at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of NDDC, said the disbursed amount represents the first phase of a larger N30 billion commitment made by the commission to strengthen the chamber’s operations.

“This investment reaffirms NDDC’s commitment to boosting commerce and trade across the Niger Delta,” Ogbuku stated.

“During the flag-off of the sensitisation programme, I mentioned that the commission would invest N30 billion in the Enterprise Development Scheme managed by NDCCITMA. Today, we are fulfilling that promise with an initial release of N10 billion to NDCCITMA’s designated bank for immediate programme commencement.”

He reiterated the commission’s resolve to collaborate with NDCCITMA to unlock economic potential and stimulate long-term growth in the region.

“The NDDC has approved 5,000 businesses to benefit from this initiative. Together with NDCCITMA, we will finalise the operational framework to ensure smooth implementation,” he added.

To further integrate the initiative into the commission’s broader operations, Ogbuku issued a directive that all NDDC contractors and vendors must register with the chamber on or before July 31, 2025.

“Registration with NDCCITMA will be a key requirement for consideration and continued engagement with the commission,” he warned.

NDCCITMA Board Chairman, Idaere Ogan, in his remarks, said the chamber was ready to drive regional transformation and economic inclusiveness in line with the NDDC’s development blueprint.

“NDCCITMA is positioned as a catalyst for development—from nano and micro enterprises to large-scale industries,” Ogan declared.

“Through this platform, we will facilitate job creation, skills development, innovation, export expansion, and productive partnerships.”

Also speaking at the event, Chief Solomon Edebiri, Secretary of the NDCCITMA Board, reflected on the journey so far, noting that the idea was conceived in February 2023 following NDDC’s approval to set up the chamber.

He said the organization was formally incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission in September 2023 and has since unified multiple chambers of commerce across the Niger Delta. Currently, five board members represent the different interests of the region.

Edebiri commended the widespread acceptance and support the chamber has received, describing the response from stakeholders and entrepreneurs as a strong indication of a promising future.