ChatGPT Tops Global Download Charts in March 2025

ChatGPT was the most downloaded app in the world for March 2025, surpassing popular apps like Instagram and TikTok.

This marked the first time that ChatGPT reached the top spot on the download charts.

The app saw a surge in new installs, with 46 million downloads during March, a 28% increase from February.

The rise in downloads can be linked to new updates made to ChatGPT, including improvements to its image-generation features and AI voice capabilities.

These upgrades were well-received, especially as users explored new ways to create images and memes inspired by the renowned Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli.

The app’s growing popularity also coincided with a relaxation of its content moderation policies for images.

Year-over-year growth for ChatGPT is substantial, showing a 148% increase when comparing the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2025.

However, experts believe the app’s success goes beyond its recent updates.

The app’s widespread recognition and growing presence have made it synonymous with artificial intelligence in the same way that “Google” became the go-to term for internet searches in the 2000s.

Although other AI chatbots like Claude are available, they haven’t matched ChatGPT’s download numbers, likely due to ChatGPT’s dominant brand presence.

TikTok, which had held the top spot earlier this year, dropped to third place in March.

Instagram, previously in second place, also saw a slight decline, but remains popular, especially in the U.S., where a recent survey showed it as the most-used social media platform among teens.

In March, other Meta-owned apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp, secured spots in the top five most downloaded apps.

The total number of downloads for the top ten apps in March reached 339 million, surpassing February’s total of 299 million.