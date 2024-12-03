CAF Condoles with Guinea FA After 50+ Football Fans Killed in Stampede

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has commiserated with the Guinea FA after over 50 football fans were killed in a stampede and others were left injured during a football match at the Stade du 3 Avril in N’Zérékoré.

According to CAF, President Dr. Patrice Motsepe conveys his and CAF’s deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, the Fédération Guinéenne de Football (FGF) leadership, and the people of Guinea.

Dr. Motsepe also wished a speedy recovery to the injured football fans.

May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.

