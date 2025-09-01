spot_img
September 1, 2025

Catholic Priest Kidnapped in Kaduna State

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Kaduna Map

The parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas, has been kidnapped by terrorists.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday when the priest was taken from the parish house. His absence was first noticed after he failed to show up for morning Mass.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, confirmed the abduction in a statement obtained by The News Chronicle in Kaduna.

This comes just days after the burial of another Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, who was killed by terrorists on his farm in Kujama, along the Kaduna-Kachia Road, on June 25, 2022. He was laid to rest on June 30, 2022.

In the statement, Rev. Fr. Okolo appealed for prayers, saying: “It is with great pain that we announce the kidnapping of our priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas.

We ask for fervent prayers for his quick and safe release. We also urge everyone not to take the law into their own hands. The church will use all legitimate means to secure his freedom. May Christ hasten the release of his priest and all others held in captivity.”

