Catholic Prelate Blames Growing Anambra Insecurity on Forceful Takeover of Missionary Schools

The Onitsha Metropolitan Archbishop, Valerian Okeke has attributed the growing cases of kidnapping and other vices, particularly among the youths to forceful the takeover of missionary schools in Anambra State.

He said the takeover resulted in exclusion of the church as stakeholders in community building and consequent erosion of values.

Recall that it was the administration of former Governor Peter Obi between 2006 and 2014, that returned the schools to their rightful mission owners, after the military government forcefully took them over in the 80s.

Okeke, was speaking while reacting to a question posed by former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka during a luncheon ceremony in which he invites many people across denominations, party affiliations, and religions to interact.

The former Minister had asked, “what went wrong in our society that a 75-year-old retired ArchBishop can be kidnapped?”

In response, Archbishop Okeke said it is the effect of the 40 years of the forceful takeover of missionary schools, adding that “The takeover resulted in the exclusion of the Church as stakeholders in community building and consequent erosion of values”

Chidoka who said he could feel the pain in the Archbishop’s voice, said he also granted his wife, Chidinma an interview as part of her PhD program requirements to evaluate the impact of the school takeover from the church on academic outcomes and moral values: A case Study of Select Secondary Schools in Anambra State.

“We discussed it at length, and he reminded me of my mantra that Uche plus Uchu minus Egwuchukwu is a dangerous combination. I agreed,” Chidoka added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...