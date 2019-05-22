Cardi B Cancels Performance Due to Plastic Surgery Complications

Rapper Cardi B has pulled out from Friday nights 92Q Spring Bling Festival in Baltimore, based on doctors’ advice, as she continues to recover from recent cosmetic surgeries.

TMZ reports that’s the rapper needs proper time to allow the swelling to go down from liposuction and breast augmentation.

She recently performed at Rolling Loud in Miami and was twerking non-stop in L.A. at the launch party for her Fashion Nova clothing line.

Cardi told the crowd at her May 5 concert in Memphis she should have canceled because “moving too much is going to f*** up my lipo” … but she rocked the house anyway.

Our Cardi sources tell us the surgeries are finally catching up to her … and the heavy workload proved to be too much, too soon.

Additionally, she will not take the stage at either of her other shows scheduled for this weekend in Saratoga Springs, N.Y, and Syracuse, N.Y.