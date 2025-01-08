Carabao Cup: Newcastle Dominate Arsenal, Edge Closer to the Final

Newcastle United secured a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexander Isak opened the scoring in the 37th minute with a composed finish, marking his 50th goal for the club in just 89 appearances.

This milestone highlights the striker’s exceptional form, with 14 goals in his last 15 games for the Magpies. Anthony Gordon doubled Newcastle’s advantage in the second half with a simple tap-in, giving Eddie Howe’s team a crucial lead heading into the second leg.

The decisive return leg is set for Wednesday, 5th February, at St. James’ Park, where Newcastle will aim to secure a place at Wembley in front of their passionate home supporters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...