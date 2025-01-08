Shina Peller Clears the Air on Viral TikToker’s Connection to the Peller Family

Nigerian entrepreneur and politician Shina Peller has addressed the growing buzz around a viral TikToker named Peller, who has been sparking curiosity online.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, Shina clarified that the TikToker has no connection to the renowned Peller family, famous for its magical legacy.

“The name ‘Peller’ comes from my father, Professor Peller, who was a legendary magician and an icon in Nigerian entertainment,” Shina explained. “It’s a name the family adopted because of his incredible career.”

While acknowledging that the Peller family is large, Shina firmly stated, “Peller, the comedian, is not part of our lineage.

He’s just being smart, leveraging the name to gain popularity. You can’t blame him for that, but I can tell you categorically that he is not a member of the Peller family.”

Shina praised the TikToker’s creativity in using the name to boost his visibility but made it clear that there are no familial ties.

This clarification comes as many Nigerians have speculated about a possible connection between the TikToker and the legendary Professor Peller, who made a lasting impact on the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Professor Peller’s first major post-training show took place in 1966 at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, marking the beginning of his illustrious career.

Sadly, he passed away in 1997, but his legacy continues to shine through his family and his contributions to the art of magic.

