CCI Launches Probe into Google’s Gaming Policy

India’s Competition Commission (CCI) has opened an investigation into Google’s policies surrounding real-money gaming apps.

The probe comes after a complaint from WinZO, a platform offering various online games, alleging discriminatory practices.

The issue stems from Google’s revised gaming app policy that allows certain real-money games, such as fantasy sports and rummy, on its Play Store.

However, WinZO, which offers games including carrom, puzzles, and car racing, has been excluded.

According to WinZO, this exclusion disadvantages developers with diverse gaming offerings, while apps falling under approved categories enjoy superior access and visibility.

WinZO initially approached the CCI in 2022, expressing concerns about Google’s updated rules.

The platform claimed these policies create an unequal landscape for developers, stifling competition and innovation.

This investigation marks another challenge for Google in India, a market where it has already faced scrutiny.

The tech giant has previously been penalized for misusing its dominant position in the Android operating system market.

The new inquiry adds to Google’s ongoing regulatory troubles, with the CCI expected to deliver its findings within 60 days.

