Canadian Authorities Brace for Asylum Surge as Trump Wins U.S. Election

As Canada faces record-high refugee claims, authorities are preparing for a potential surge in asylum-seekers driven by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for strict immigration controls.

With Trump’s re-election signaling a renewed crackdown on undocumented immigrants, Canadian officials are concerned about a repeat of the influx seen during his first term.

In response, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has intensified preparations, anticipating that stricter U.S. immigration policies could prompt a new wave of migrants to seek refuge in Canada, particularly across the Quebec-New York border.

Unlike before, Canada and the U.S. have now extended their Safe Third Country Agreement across the full border, requiring migrants to seek asylum at official points of entry.

Those crossing elsewhere risk deportation unless they qualify for specific exemptions.

Canadian police and immigration aid organizations are on alert, ready to mobilize additional resources as needed.

The plan may involve deploying extra officers, ramping up patrols, and setting up temporary facilities to manage the anticipated increase.

The situation remains tense as Canadian authorities monitor developments, prepared to address an expected rise in asylum attempts in the wake of Trump’s return to power.