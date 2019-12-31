CAN laments persecution of Christians in northern Nigeria

Kaduna State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, has said that the Church in Nigeria is undergoing real persecution.

He noted that many Christians have been kidnapped and are being kidnapped on a daily basis especially in the northern part of the country.

Rev. Hayab, while making his views known on the situation Christians found themselves in the north expressed dismay that many Church leaders are afraid of speaking out the truth of what is happening for fear of the unknown.

He explained, “As a Christian and particular as Church leaders, you must be known with telling the truth of what is happening in the society so that the leadership of the country if it is a listening one will be able to amend itself to the reality of life.

“We have many of our young girls that have been forcefully married to Muslims and forcefully against their will being made to convert to different faith.

“Evidences abound in our higher institutions that our children cannot gain admission no matter their qualifications, or where they are given admission, they will not be given the course of their choice even if they have requisite qualifications to study such courses.

“In obtaining offer of appointment, the story is the same. A survey could be made to ascertain this allegations. One will be shocked to discover that what Christians are going through in the country especially in the north is far more than what we are crying for. The situation is so bad that we are looking unto God Almighty to arrest it for a better society where fairness and equity abound for all and sundry.”

He added, “As a Church, We must be seen standing and speaking for the truth in every situation because the Church of God in Nigeria is in pain. Those who love God and humanity must stand and speak out the truth every evil in the society. We should not fear man but God Almighty.”

He called on Christians to stand for the truth so that they can be heard by God anytime they cry out unto the Almighty of all manners of evil being perpetrated in the society.