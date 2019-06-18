Calculators out as Super Falcons Hope on other Teams to Advance

Qualification to the next round of matches is now under permutations as the Super Falcons of Nigeria lost to the Les Bleues of France at the ongoing Women’s World Cup.

The Falcons had put in a solid performance and a near defensive masterclass before conceding a penalty in the 75th minute.

Wendie Renard stepped forward and her effort hit outside of the post and went wide. What followed next was drama amidst controversies after Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was adjudged to have moved off her line before the kick. The referee ordered the penalty to be retaken and Wendie Renard made no mistake at the second time of asking.

With the narrow loss, the Super Falcons still have a faint chance of making the knockout phase should results by the other teams work in their favour.

Although the fate of progression is out of their hands, the African Champions would be hoping to nick one of only three spaces left, as China has already taken one of the slots reserved for the best third-placed teams.

They will be hoping for Scotland to beat Argentina or manage a draw against the South Americans.

New Zealand must also hold Cameroon or if either side wins, it must not be by more than three goals.

The Falcons will also be hoping that Thailand who have shipped in 17 goals already in the competition, should not lose by more than three goals to Chile.

The Falcons might even need Jamaica to pull off a shock win over Australia in Group C.