Leave the Room – Trump tells Chief of Staff for coughing during Interview

A video shared by ABC News, circulating on social media shows US President, Donald Trump during his “President Trump: 30 Hours” 20/20 special that aired over the weekend scolding his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, for coughing and then asking him to leave the room.

According to Uproxx, when asked if he would willingly turn over his tax documents, Trump told George Stephanopoulos, “No, at some point I might. But at some point I hope they get it ’cause it’s a fantastic financial statement.” It was in the middle of this answer that Mulvaney made the mistake of coughing from the other side of the room. Bringing the interview to a standstill to address it, Trump said, “Let’s do that over, he’s coughing in the middle of my statement. I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that.” He added, “If you’re gonna cough, please leave the room. You just can’t, you just can’t cough.”

