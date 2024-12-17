CAFAwards24: Ademola Lookman Crowned African Footballer of the Year

Super Eagles and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman has been crowned the best player in Africa after beating Morocco and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi, Guinea and Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy, Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns, and Simon Adingra of Ivory Coast and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 27-year-old, along with Victor Osimhen, made the CAF FIFPRO Best Men’s XI team as unveiled by CAF.

Despite missing out on the Africa Footballer of the Year award for the Women’s category to Barbara Banda and the CAF FIFPRO Best Women’s XI team, Super Falcon’s shot-stopper Chiamaka Nnadozie defended her title as the best female goalkeeper in Africa following her terrific performances with the Nigerian women’s team and Paris FC in France.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria were voted the Best Women’s Team of the Year, edging out other elite contestants for the prestigious award.

Four Super Falcons players, including Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Asisat Oshoala, were named in the CAF FIFPRO Women’s Best XI.

Ademola Lookman’s African Footballer of the Year award is the 7th won by a Nigerian player, marking the second consecutive year a Nigerian has claimed the honor.

In 1977, Segun Odegbami was the first Nigerian player to receive the bronze award for Africa Footballer of the Year. In 1993, the late Rashidi Yekini became the first Nigerian to win the coveted title. Subsequently, Emmanuel Amunike won it in 1994, Kanu Nwankwo in 1996, and Victor Ikpeba in 1997, with Kanu winning again in 1999.

Nigeria went 24 years without winning the award until the drought was ended by Victor Osimhen last year, followed by Ademola Lookman’s triumph this year, securing Nigeria’s defense of the title.

