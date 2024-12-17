Adamawa State Governor Unveils N486.2 Billion “Budget of Service” for 2025

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has presented a N486.218 billion budget for 2025, named “A Budget of Service.”

Speaking at the State House of Assembly on Monday, Fintiri said the budget aligns with his administration’s 8-Point Agenda, ensuring inclusivity and prioritizing critical infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic development.

The governor highlighted the economic realities guiding the budget and stated that resources were carefully planned to focus on infrastructure, agriculture, commerce, and supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to fight poverty and hunger.

The 2025 Appropriation Bill allocates N137.256 billion for recurrent expenses and over N348 billion for capital projects.

Fintiri described the budget as essential for financing government programs and services in the upcoming fiscal year.

The Adamawa State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Bathiya Wesley has passed the bill’s second reading and referred it to the Finance, Budget, and Appropriation Committee for review.

Speaker Wesley praised Fintiri for maintaining a consistent budget cycle and described him as a “focused leader” and “project master” for successfully implementing the 2024 budget.

