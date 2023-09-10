CAF postpones Morocco vs Liberia AFCON qualifier due to Earthquak

CAF has announced the postponement of the AFCON qualifiers game between Morocco and Liberia following a colossal earthquake that hit Morocco which resulted in more than 1000 people losing their lives and many more injured.

The game which was originally slated to take place yesterday Saturday 9 September in Agadir, Morocco will be rescheduled according to CAF.

CAF commiserated with the family of those who lost their lives as a result of the unfortunate earthquake.

“CAF expresses its condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, the Federation Royale de Football and the people of Morocco.”

Moment of silence was observed in every AFCON qualifiers played yesterday and will extend to today’s games as a way to show respect to those affected during the earthquake.

“There will be a moment of silence before the start of all the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 Qualifier matches on Saturday 9 September and Sunday 10 September 2023 to acknowledge and honour the people who lost their lives during the tragedy in Morocco.”