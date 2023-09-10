Anthony will not return to Manchester United after the International break

Manchester United have issued a statement relating to their Brazilian forward Anthony. The Red Devils, in their official statement asserted that it has reached an agreement with Anthony, who will not return to Old Trafford Training Centre until he’s able to address the allegation of assault levelled against him by his ex girlfriend

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony.

Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.”

United, however, declared their support against abuse of any nature and acknowledged the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.

“As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Gabriela Cavallin had recently slammed Manchester United on its decision to continue to feature Anthony despite having been under investigation by the Police and already had his name removed from the Brazil squad for their international games.

“Antony needs to be taken off the pitch,” said Cavallin. “It’s disappointing he’s still allowed to play while there’s an investigation. I am absolutely destroyed by the whole process. How can life go on as normal for him? They can’t just know what they know now and not do anything. He needs to be removed.”

Gabriela, in her claims, said Anthony had headbutted her, thrown sharp objects at her, and even threatened to push her out of a moving vehicle. Although Anthony has agreed to Manchester United’s decision and has denied every claim by his ex girlfriend, he also stated that he’s ready to defend himself.