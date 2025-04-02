Idoma Diaspora Community Condemns Nigerian Government’s Silence on Benue Violence

The Idoma community in the diaspora, along with citizens in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Vietnam, has strongly criticized the Nigerian government for its silence on the rising violence in Benue State.

A recent wave of killings and abductions in the Otukpo region, particularly in the Olena and Asa communities, has sparked outrage. In just four days, several people have been murdered, and many others kidnapped.

Edwin Ochia, president of the Idoma diaspora group, expressed the community’s frustration over the government’s inaction, stressing that true leadership requires action, not just empty promises.

He said, “The Idomas in the diaspora strongly condemn the silence of political leaders and security agencies regarding the ongoing bloodshed in Otukpo and other parts of Benue South.

“It is shocking that while innocent citizens are being killed and entire villages destroyed, those responsible for protecting lives and property remain indifferent.

“Reports show that in the past four days alone, several people have been murdered, and many others kidnapped in Olena and Asa communities.

“Despite these horrific crimes, the perpetrators remain unknown, and security agencies, who should be pursuing them, are turning a blind eye. This negligence is nothing short of complicity.

“We are deeply troubled by the silence of Governor Hyacinth Alia regarding this security crisis in Benue South. Instead of taking swift action, the state government appears more focused on making empty statements rather than addressing the situation.

“The Deputy Governor, Sam Odeh, who is from this region, must not remain passive while criminals overrun his hometown.

“It is also disturbing that Senate President Godswill Akpabio recently downplayed the killings in Benue, claiming that the governor had failed to seek the president’s help.

“Does this mean that human lives in Benue South only matter if politicians make a public outcry?”

“This reckless indifference from top government officials is unacceptable and an insult to the victims and their grieving families.”

The Idoma diaspora community is calling for immediate action, urging Governor Alia to speak out and take concrete steps to end the violence.

They also demanded federal authorities and security agencies take urgent measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Additionally, they appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ensure Benue South receives the same level of security attention and protection as any other part of the country.

The Idoma community vowed to continue their advocacy until the violence stops and justice is served.