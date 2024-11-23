BusinessDay Journalist Regains Freedom After Abuja Abduction

A defence correspondent for BusinessDay, Ojochenemi Onje, has been released after being abducted by kidnappers known as “one chance operators” in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Some of her colleagues confirmed her release on Saturday morning. However, it remains unclear whether a ransom was paid to secure her freedom.

Reports on Friday evening revealedBusinessDay Journalist Regains Freedom After Abuja Abduction that Onje was kidnapped on her way home from work. Sources stated that the kidnappers contacted her workplace, demanding a ransom of N1 million for her release.

One of her colleagues had said, “We need your prayers. The BusinessDay correspondent was kidnapped by one-chance operators, and they are demanding N1 million before they release her.”

The incident was reported to the Nigerian police and military authorities, who were involved in efforts to address the situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...