Village Head and 14 Others Kidnapped in Kaduna State

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly kidnapped the village head of Ungwan Babangida, Babangida Sojiji, along with 14 others in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack occurred on Thursday night, with the assailants storming the village at midnight.

According to Aminu Khalid, the youth leader of Dokan Karji, the gunmen were armed with sophisticated weapons and fired sporadically before abducting their victims.

Among those kidnapped are three women, nine men, and two laborers who had traveled to the village for farming activities from Jigawa State and Ikara Local Government Area.

This incident comes just two days after bandits abducted four farmers in the Libere community, also in Kauru Local Government Area.

Khalid expressed concerns over the escalating insecurity in the area, calling for urgent military intervention to tackle the bandits who have taken over several villages.

He noted that many breadwinners in the community have been killed, making life unbearable for residents.

He also commended local vigilante groups for their efforts in preventing some kidnapping attempts but urged the federal government and security forces to intensify efforts to combat the rising criminal activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...