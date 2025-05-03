Nearly 62,000 Apply for 4,000 Adamawa Civil Service Slots in Just Four Days

The Adamawa State Government has revealed that 61,951 applications have flooded in just four days for only 4,000 civil service vacancies.

The Permanent Secretary of the State Civil Service Commission, Abubakar Maiha, announced the surge on Saturday, noting the overwhelming interest since the recruitment drive kicked off on April 29, 2025.

“The number keeps climbing,” Maiha said, urging those still interested to act fast.

According to him, the application window remains open until May 13, giving job seekers a few more days to join the race.