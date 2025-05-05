Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Wins Their 34th Title

FC Bayern has won the German Bundesliga for the 34th time in club history—the most by any German club—after Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw at RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Sunday.

This means the Bavarians can no longer be caught at the top of the Bundesliga with two games to go. It’s the 34th time the club has been crowned champions of Germany, a fitting reward for a superb Bundesliga campaign. Well done, lads!

It’s Harry Kane’s first major trophy after many years of drought, and Vincent Kompany joins eight other managers in winning the league in his debut season. This is what Vincent said following their triumphant campaign:

“We can take a moment now to enjoy winning the Bundesliga. What an incredible feeling! I want to congratulate the players for their outstanding effort throughout the season. You’ve done this together. You’ve won it as a team.

“A big thank you as well to everyone working behind the scenes at this great club, especially in the sporting department. Your hard work matters, and it shows. Let’s keep pushing. The season’s not over yet, and there’s still so much to look forward to. Let’s finish strong, together!

“Last but certainly not least, a massive thank you to all the Bayern fans all over the world for your support. You’ve been superb. For those who’ll be there: let’s create a special moment together on Saturday at the Allianz Arena!”