Democracy in Africa and Hopes.

Is democratization feasible in Africa? That is the million-dollar question that I wish to address. In this “recent wave of liberation” across the continent, Africa is rediscovering itself through intensifying struggles for DEMOCRACY. Thus, an overview of DEMOCRACY and good governance in Africa with regards to transparency, inclusiveness, and the fight against corruption.

DEMOCRACY in Africa presents a complex picture, with both progress and setbacks. It is interconnected, with progress in one area often influencing the other. The quality of Africa’s democracies is, however, uneven; despite political changes, the entrenchment of democratic values remains shallow and compromised. However, some progress has been made: around one-quarter of African states are now ‘free’.

To a reasonable extent, there Is Hope For DEMOCRACY In Africa; although part of the questions that agitate the mind most often are: “can DEMOCRACY work in Africa?” and “is Africa becoming more democratic?”. Unarguably, DEMOCRACY is taking root in Africa. But that doesn’t mean it works all the time.

Additionally, DEMOCRACY in Africa is a complex and multifaceted issue, with a mix of progress and setbacks. DEMOCRACY is more than just a system; it is a promise. A promise of freedom, accountability, and a government that truly serves its people.

Furthermore, I daresay that DEMOCRACY is actually more than a promise. It is a COVENANT. It is a contractual agreement between the electorate and the elected. After being elected, refusing to deliver is a violation, morally and legally! Hence, the need for reflecting on the desirability of DEMOCRACY as a COVENANT rather than just a promise which elevates it beyond rhetoric to a binding relationship–one built on trust, accountability, and shared responsibility.

The Immutable truth is that, at the heart of DEMOCRACY lies a trio of virtues: courage, integrity and devotion to democratic principles. Simply put, DEMOCRACY is a system of government where power is held by the people, either directly or through elected representatives. It’s a concept rooted in the idea of “rule by the people”, where individuals have a say in shaping their society and government. In summary, DEMOCRACY is not just about voting; it’s about stewardship. And when that stewardship falters, the very fabric of democratic legitimacy begins to dwindle.

Following from the above, I’d like to affirm the desirability and that, there’s hope for DEMOCRACY in Africa. Particularly, in Nigeria, as both a historical achievement and an ongoing national commitment. We urges policymakers to view DEMOCRACY not merely as a political framework but as a living system of governance anchored in service, integrity, and inclusive development.

Ironically, glorying in one’s anomalies will ultimately precipitate a cacophony of contemptuous applause. As such, this contribution emphasizes the moral and civic responsibility of leaders to deepen democratic practice by upholding the rule of law, ensuring citizen participation, and delivering on the promise of equitable progress.

Therefore, as we continue on the anticipated success on this trajectory, it is our strong belief that this can be followed by some policy RECOMMENDATIONS:

1) Strengthening Institutional Accountability

Bolstering the independence and capacity of oversight bodies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) and the Auditor-General’s Office. Enforcing open budgeting and procurement transparency at the federal, state, and local levels.

2) Enhancing Civic Participation

Institutionalizing regular citizen consultations in policymaking (e.g., town halls, policy dialogues, participatory budgeting).

Expanding civic education, especially among youth and rural populations, to promote democratic values and informed engagement.

3) Reforming Electoral Processes

Fully implementing and funding the Electoral Act reforms to ensure transparent, credible, and violence-free elections.

Supporting Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with technology, logistics, and capacity-building to maintain electoral integrity.

4) Promoting Inclusive Governance

Ensuring gender and youth representation in appointments and elected offices. Mainstreaming policies that address regional disparities and minority rights to foster national cohesion.

5) Investing in Rule of Law and Justice Sector Reform

Decongesting and modernizing the judiciary to deliver timely and impartial justice.

Providing resources and autonomy to human rights institutions and legal aid schemes to protect citizens’ rights.

6) Delivering Tangible Development Outcomes

Prioritizing policies that improve public service delivery—healthcare, education, water, and infrastructure—as a democratic dividend.

Ensuring implementation of the National Development Plan with clear performance indicators and public reporting.

Essentially, as a political operative, a social reformer, and an advocate of social justice, I believe the above view may credence better democratic governance by benchmarking a minimum standard of political culture and behaviour.

In conclusion, this accentuates the profound reality of HOPE in our DEMOCRACY and it is heartwarming that many African countries are on a path to participatory DEMOCRACY. Though there have been significant progress, some democracies remain on rocky path. Finally, it is firmly posited that, there is HOPE for DEMOCRACY in Africa with consistent efforts to confront the challenges.

Richard Odusanya

odusanyagold@gmail.com