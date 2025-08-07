Bullish Run Pushes Market Capitalization Up by Over ₦1 Trillion in Just Three Days

As market activity on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) keeps strong upward trajectory, investors in Nigeria’s stock market are laughing to the bank.Driven mostly by spectacular increases in blue-chip companies and consistent investor confidence in listed firms, overall investor wealth increased by more than ₦1.1 trillion in just three trading sessions.

The AllShare Index rose 1.2% from the prior Monday’s closing of 144,071.78 to reach 145,813.86 points as of Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The total market capitalization increased from ₦91.1 trillion to ₦92.2 trillion alongside this expansion, demonstrating revived faith in the Nigerian equities market.

Strong showings from top tier firm,s including Transcorp Hotels, BUA Cement, Guinness Nigeria, Oando, and Custodian Investment propelled this rally. These businesses saw great price increases, which propelled the larger market.

The News Chronicle understands that both domestic and foreign investors taking advantage of appealing values—especially in the financial services and industrial industries—have helped much of this bullish activity. Growing excitement surrounds also forthcoming financial results, which many think might help to maintain the present momentum.

At the close of trade, 53 winners far outstripped 26 losers, so market sentiment remained very favorable. Meyer, Guinness Nigeria, Learn Africa, AXA Mansard, NEM Insurance, and Jaiz Bank, all of which reported 10% growth, were among the most prominent winners. Nearly 10 percent increases were also observed by Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, Sterling Financial Holdings, and C&;I Leasing, showing widespread investor appetite in several industries.

Still, there were losers from the rally.UACN and the Nigerian Exchange Group both had their share values fall 10%; Living Trust Mortgage Bank and Multiverse Mining reported drops just about 9%.

Trading activity rose as well; overall volume increased more than 168 percent.In 35,137 transactions, more than 2.6 billion shares changed hands worth ₦32.63 billion. Most of this came from Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, which led the volume chart with more than 1 billion shares traded.

High trading volumes followed Sterling Financial Holdings and Linkage Assurance; AIICO Insurance and Zenith Bank finished off the top five most active stocks by value.

Analysts are keenly watching to see whether the bull run keeps going as investor interest grows or comes under near-term profit-taking pressure.