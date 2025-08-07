Bauchi’s Shira Council to Ban Women, Girls from Farming Over Safety, Culture

The Shira Local Government Council in Bauchi State is working on a new law that would stop women and teenage girls from going to farms, citing safety risks and cultural values.

The council chairman, Babangida Maliya, revealed this during an interview monitored by The News Chronicle on Thursday Morning.

He said the goal is to protect women, especially young girls and mothers, from danger and to maintain cultural norms.

Maliya expressed concern that many women spend long hours on the farm and often return home late at night, which he described as both unsafe and against cultural expectations.

“Neither Islam nor our Hausa-Fulani traditions support women and girls doing hard farm work,” he said.

“This plan will help us stay true to our values and keep our mothers and daughters safe.”

He also said the council is working with legal experts, councillors, and traditional leaders to create a proper and enforceable law.

Maliya urged Fulani community leaders to encourage girls to attend school and support adult literacy classes for women, which he believes would give them better opportunities than working on farms.

Reacting to the plan, a women’s leader, Hajiya Inno Mohammed, praised the proposal. She promised to rally support from other women, calling it a positive move to protect women’s dignity and promote education