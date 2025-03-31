Allow Elected Officials to Focus on Governance, Ex-Nasarawa Speaker Advises

The former Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi, has urged citizens to give elected leaders time to fulfill their campaign promises rather than distracting them with premature electioneering ahead of 2027.

Abdullahi, who currently serves as the Chairman of the Governing Council at Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Yobe State, made this appeal on Monday while speaking with journalists at his country home in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area.

He emphasized that those in public office require sufficient time to implement their policies, address challenges, and make necessary adjustments before the next election cycle.

“Elected officials have spent two out of their four years in office, early display of campaign posters is a distraction.

“Those who may want to seek reelection still have ample time to do the needful and get support of their electorates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The displayed of campaign posters on politicians holding elective positions at this moment is uncalled for because they still have two years more to make a difference and give significant results on their mandates,” he said.

Abdullahi stated that he has yet to decide on his political ambitions for 2027.

“For us that are outside the circle at the moment, we are seating on the fence watching and accessing our representatives, when the time come, we will do the needful and tell the public what we are contesting for but for now is not yet time.”

“For me, our elected representatives still have more time to deliver, to do more, to make amends where necessary especially those who want to return to their seats and have not done enough for their people,” he added.

He called for continued support and prayers for leaders at all levels to help them succeed in governance.

The former Speaker also commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for his leadership in the state, applauding his efforts in maintaining peace in Toto Local Government. He urged residents to set aside their differences and work together to sustain peace and development in the area.