Buhari Had Good Intentions for Nigeria– Khalifa Dikwa

Social commentator and international relations expert Khalifa Dikwa has described former President Muhammadu Buhari as a “laid-back” leader who tolerated criticism and avoided heavy-handed tactics during his time in office.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, monitored by The News Chronicle on Monday, Dikwa noted that Buhari did not resort to indiscriminate arrests and maintained an open stance toward dissenting voices.

Addressing posthumous criticisms of the late president, Dikwa cautioned against attacking the dead, insisting Buhari’s refusal to grant secessionist demands, particularly from Biafran agitators stemmed from a firm belief in Nigeria’s unity as non-negotiable.

While acknowledging Buhari’s good intentions for the country, Dikwa lamented that the former president was surrounded by individuals who lacked true patriotism, ultimately undermining his leadership.