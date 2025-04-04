Bruno Fernandes Wins EPL Player of the Month for March

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named the EA SPORTS Player of the Month for March, following a stellar run for the club, according to the Premier League.

The Portuguese midfielder claimed the prestigious award for the fifth time in five years, having previously won it four times in 2020—February, June, November, and December.

Fernandes played a crucial role in all four of Manchester United’s goals as the team remained unbeaten in March.

This achievement moves him to joint-third on the all-time Premier League list of winners, alongside Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie, and just two behind Harry Kane, Sergio Agüero, and Mohamed Salah, who each have seven.