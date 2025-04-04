BREAKING: Gunmen Hijack Bus, Kill Driver, Kidnap Travelers in Otukpo, Benue

A shocking incident occurred Thursday night in Ikobi, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, when armed gunmen reportedly hijacked a fully-loaded Benue Links bus, killing the driver and abducting all passengers onboard.

Meanwhile, in a bizarre twist, the assailants were said to have left a toddler behind.

It was gathered that the attackers ambushed the bus along the highway, fatally shooting the driver before dragging the passengers into the bush.

While authorities have yet to issue an official statement, security operatives are reportedly working to locate the victims and track the whereabouts of the kidnappers.

Reacting to the incident, President of the Ochetoha K’Idoma youth wing, Mike Magaji who condemned the government’s inaction, expressed deep frustration, claiming that Governor Alia’s recent visit to Otukpo on Thursday provided no meaningful response to the escalating violence.

Magaji berated the governor for lacking in leadership, stating, “It is heartbreaking that our people continue to live in fear while the government remains silent. How many more lives must be lost before decisive action is taken?”

As of press time, the Benue Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, could not immediately confirm the details of the attack when contacted.