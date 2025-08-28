The BRICS+ Fashion Summit has become an influential platform, which brings together representatives from more than 60 countries in Moscow, Russia’s capital, from August 28 to 30. The late August international gathering primarily seeks to showcase, review and promote latest developments in the global fashion world. The selected themes are clear indication and preparedness to define the fashion industry, which now serves as a vital tool in cultural diplomacy. In BRICS+ countries, creative industries such as fashion are increasingly pivotal, driving growth and reflecting the broader shifts in global values.

Russia is the host country, and staunch BRICS+ members, such as Brazil, India, China, South Africa, are participating. According to the media release, over 60 countries are invited, including Turkey, the UAE, Indonesia, as well as fashion giants from Europe and the United States, highlighting the industry’s global landscape.

“BRICS+ Fashion Summit once again serves as a platform for global collaboration, offering new opportunities for Russian designers to enter the international fashion scene,” said Alexei Fursin, Moscow Government Minister, Head of the Moscow Department of Culture.

BRICS+ Fashion Summit explores topics such as manufacturing, fashion business, education, creativity, and the development of trade relations in the light industry, including the import and export of goods. It further opens doors for Russian designers to enter the global market. Following the agreements made at the previous gathering, the success of these presentations resulted in a wave of exciting collaboration offers, opening up new avenues for Russian designers in a variety of areas. Additionally, over 10 foreign designers showcased their collections at Moscow Fashion Week in March, and they expressed positive feedback on the potential of entering the Russian market.

“For Africa and other emerging economies, collaboration in the fashion sector is vital. It allows us to share resources, open new markets, and amplify our cultural narratives on a global stage. By working together, we strengthen our position in the global value chain, reduce reliance on traditional fashion capitals, and promote trade within the Global South. Fashion becomes more than just clothing it becomes a tool for economic empowerment, cultural exchange, and storytelling. Through platforms like BRICS+ Fashion Summit, we can showcase the richness of African design while forging partnerships that drive sustainable growth across our industries,” shares Stephen Manzini.

“BRICS+ Fashion Summit cultivates an environment where innovative projects emerge — ranging from artisan workshops to global brands — that have the potential to strengthen the fashion economy,” said Antonio Maurizio Grioli, Dean of and Interiors of Pearl Academy, India.

“Participation in the BRICS+ Fashion Summit offers Türkiye a valuable platform to strengthen economic ties with BRICS+ countries, explore new export channels, and foster long-term partnerships. Beyond the economic aspect, it also presents an opportunity to showcase Türkiye’s design talent, innovation, and cultural richness in fashion,” said Cem Altan, President of International Apparel Federation (IAF).

“The largest potential for innovation lies at the intersection of sustainability and technology”, said Jay Ishak, CEO and Co-Founder of International Fashion Chamber Malaysia, “The BRICS+ Fashion Summit elevates emerging markets by showcasing their contributions to global fashion, influencing international trends, and advocating for sustainable and ethical industry practices. The Summit significantly helps emerging countries articulate their voice and collectively define their role within the global fashion industry”.

According to ABCMoney late August edition, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit’s ever-expanding scope serves not only as a showcase of outstanding organisational excellence but also as a catalyst for community-building within the industry. As it continues to grow, this gathering exemplifies how emerging markets and established players alike are collaborating to shape the future of global fashion.

The BRICS International Fashion Federation is an inclusive organization. It extends an invitation to anyone who aligns with the principles and aspirations. The BRICS+ Fashion Summit becomes a platform for global cooperation, providing new opportunities for Russian designers to enter the international fashion scene. BRICS+ Fashion Summit is organized by the Fashion Fund with the support of the Moscow Government.