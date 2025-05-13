BREAKING: Three Kebbi Senators Dump PDP, Join APC Amid Senate Drama

In a political shake-up at the National Assembly on Tuesday, all three senators from Kebbi State officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in a move witnessed by the APC National Chairman and members of the party’s National Executive Committee.

Presiding over the session, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau welcomed the high-profile APC delegation before announcing the defections on the Senate floor.

First to switch allegiance was Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), followed by former Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and finally Senator Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South).

Citing unresolved crises in the PDP, the lawmakers declared their alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stating in their defection letters that the administration’s efforts though challenged by insecurity were yielding results.

The defections mark a major boost for the APC, consolidating its grip on the Senate and deepening the PDP’s internal woes.