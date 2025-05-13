Amazon Prime Video to Begin Showing Ads in India from June 17

Amazon has announced that Prime Video users in India will start seeing ads during movies and shows from June 17, 2025.

The decision comes as part of a global rollout that began in the United States and a few other countries in 2024.

According to the company, the ads will be short and fewer compared to regular television or other streaming apps.

This update does not change the cost of the regular Prime membership.

Users who prefer to watch content without ads will have to pay an extra fee of Rs 699 yearly or Rs 129 monthly for the ad-free version, which will be available from the same day ads are introduced.

Those who are not comfortable with this change can choose to cancel their subscription.

Amazon has said that such users can request a refund based on the remaining days of their plan by visiting their account settings.

Prime Video is currently included in several membership options in India.

The cheapest, Prime Shopping Edition, costs Rs 399 per year. Prime Lite is priced at Rs 799 per year, while the full Prime plan costs Rs 1,499.

The full membership includes video streaming, Amazon Music, shopping benefits, and more.

Video quality varies by plan, with Prime Lite limited to 720p and the regular plan offering up to 4K.

In addition to its wide library of films and series, Prime Video also streams live sports.

Subscribers can also add other platforms like Apple TV+, Discovery+, and more for an extra fee.

With the upcoming change, anyone who wants the best viewing quality without ads may end up paying about Rs 2,798 a year.

This is higher than what JioCinema charges, but still cheaper than Netflix, which costs Rs 649 per month for its top-tier plan.