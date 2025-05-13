Angry Parents Storm JAMB Office Over ‘Unfair’ UTME Scores (VIDEO)

Tempers flared in Abuja on May 13, 2025, as furious Nigerian parents stormed the headquarters of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), protesting what they slammed as “unfairly low scores” in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Captured in a now-viral video, the parents visibly enraged, demanded answers, alleging that their children’s results were not a true reflection of their performance.

The protest follows JAMB’s recent announcement that it had withheld 39,834 results over suspected exam malpractice, a move that appears to have further ignited public distrust.

CLICK LINK BELOW TO WATCH VIDEO:

https://www.instagram.com/lindaikejiblogofficial/reel/DJlyw9ptdeH/

VIDEO CREDIT: LIB

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the exam body has come under fire.

Recall that in 2022, a staggering 78% of candidates scored below 200 out of 400, raising long-standing questions about the integrity of the testing system.

Adding fuel to the fire, the hashtag #ThisIsNotMyResult is trending across social media platforms, as students and parents continue to reject the released scores, claiming discrepancies and demanding transparency.