Borno State Engages EEC Company for Rail Construction Project

The pioneer Commissioner for Transport and Energy in Borno State, Hon. Aliyu Bamanga, has taken a significant step toward enhancing the state’s transportation infrastructure by engaging with EEC Company on Thursday to develop a rail transport system.

During a productive meeting with the company’s management team, Hon. Bamanga discussed detailed plans and outlined a comprehensive blueprint for the implementation of the rail construction project.

This collaboration marks a milestone in the state’s efforts to advance its public transport system and foster economic growth.

As part of the engagement process, the Honourable Commissioner led a team to conduct a thorough site assessment and facilitate the documentation of existing facilities.

This hands-on approach reflects the commitment of the Ministry of Transport and Energy to ensure the success of this initiative.

Hon. Bamanga assured the EEC team of the state government’s readiness to support the project, emphasizing that the administration of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, is deeply invested in implementing public-oriented projects.

He noted that transportation, particularly rail infrastructure, is a key area of focus due to its potential to significantly boost the socioeconomic development of the state.

The commissioner highlighted the importance of this initiative in enhancing public mobility, reducing transportation costs, and creating new economic opportunities.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the seamless execution of the project, which is expected to serve as a catalyst for the state’s progress.

This engagement signals a promising step toward modernizing Borno State’s transport network and underscores the government’s dedication to improving the quality of life for its citizens.

