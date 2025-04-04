Ex-Corps Members Will Receive N77,000 Arrears- NYSC DG Assures

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has confirmed that corps members who recently completed their service will receive the arrears of the newly approved N77,000 allowance.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja during the Batch A 2025 Pre-Mobilisation Workshop for heads of corps-producing institutions and other stakeholders, Nafiu revealed that the payment of the new allowance commenced in March, following the approval of the minimum wage law by President Bola Tinubu eight months ago.

“The government is committed to fulfilling its promise, and the payment of the arrears will be processed once the necessary funds are released,” Nafiu stated.

He further assured that corps members who recently completed their service would not be excluded from receiving the arrears.