BREAKING: Sokoto Govt Orders Mandatory ₦200K House Document Renewal

The Sokoto State Government has directed all homeowners in the state to renew their property documents in line with a newly introduced law on Tuesday.

According to the directive, the renewal fee has been fixed at N200,000 for all homeowners who complete the process on or before December 31, 2025.

However, renewals carried out after the deadline will attract a higher fee of N300,000.

The News Chronicle learned that the Government officials advised residents to ensure timely compliance in order to avoid paying the increased penalty fee.