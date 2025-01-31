BREAKING: Scores Killed As ‘Drunken Driver’ Rams Car Into Soldiers In Lagos

According to reports, four soldiers attached to the Myoung Barracks in the Morocco area of Shomolu, Lagos, have been feared dead, and others were injured after a suspected drunk driver rammed into them.

An unconfirmed number of soldiers attached to the Myoung Barracks, Yaba, in Lagos State were said to have been killed, and others injured after a suspected drunk driver rammed his vehicle into them.

The sad incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, January 31 during morning physical training, has thrown the military community into panic.

Speaking to one of the soldiers, he said, “There’s blood everywhere. I was spared because I was at the back.”

The soldier (name withheld) narrated that the vehicle had three young men suspected to be internet fraudsters, notoriously called ‘Yahoo Boys.’

He added that the vehicle rammed into the soldiers near the Myoung Barracks Army Sports Camp, resulting in one of the occupants of the car fleeing immediately, while the remaining two were apprehended and beaten to a stupor, with their vehicle vandalized.

