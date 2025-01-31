Overfamiliarity With Worldly Systems, Bane of Christianity – Anglican Prelate, Ikeakor

Christendom the world over has suffered so much persecution and has appeared not to be making any meaningful impact because Christians have lost sight of it is tenets and are clinging to worldly patterns and systems.

This was according to the Anglican Bishop of Amich Diocese, the Right Reverend Ephraim Ikeakor, in a sermon during a burial service held for the late Venerable David Nnonyelum at the St Peters Church, Mgbakwu, in the Awka North Council Area of Anambra State.

The late Venerable Nnonyelum, a native of Mgbakwu, was a priest at St Mary’s Anglican Church, Eziniifite Aguata Council Area, until his death at 63.

Bishop Ikeakor, who spoke on the theme, ‘The Great Reminder,’ regretted that Christians today are now so comfortable with worldly systems and glory, reminding them of God’s warning against friendship with the world.

He pointed out that as sojourners on earth, Christians should lead gainful lives that can improve the world and refrain from many acquisitions that generate strife and lead to sin.

“There is a clear warning in the Scriptures that friendship with the world is enmity with God.

“Unfortunately, children of God have become so friendly with worldly things that are ephemeral that they care less about the everlasting joy promised by God for all who obey him here on earth.

“In the world we live today, God is looking for men and women who will stand for him and reject all forms of worldliness, irrespective of the persecution that may follow.

“We are also reminded that we are in the world but we are not of the world. We have a better abode prepared for us, and that consciousness must be in us at all times.

“Children of God must therefore, shine the light of Christ in this dark world of sin and through their lifestyle, illuminate the world as much as they can, while they sojourn here,” he said.

Speaking on the stewardship of the late Venerable Nnonyelum, Bishop Ikeakor noted that he was a man of God who devoted his life to the message of Jesus Christ and the teachings of the Bible.

He recalled how the deceased had tutored him at St John’s Anglican Church, Fegge Onitsha, while he was still young in the mission, expressing the belief that God would reward his labours of love in his vineyard.

The Archbishop in charge of the Ecclesiastical Province on the Niger, the Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, represented by his Administrative Assistant, Ven Prince Chuma Oranye, harped on the need for Christians to live lives worthy of emulation, saying that unexamined life is not worth living.

In his remarks, the archdeacon in charge of Mgbakwu Archdeaconry, the Venerable Shalom Ginika, appreciated all who came to pay their last respect to the late man of God.

