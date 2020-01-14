Breaking! One dies, three injured as Petrol Tanker explodes in welding workshop

One person has been confirmed dead and three others injured as a Petrol Tanker exploded inside a welding workshop around Amawbia bypass axis of Enugu Onitsha Expressway.

Visit the site by our correspondent reveals that efforts are ongoing by a combined team of the State Fire Service, the Police, the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, to put out the fire.

The Area has also been cordoned off to safeguard the lives of motorists and residents.

An eye witness who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the petrol tanker had gone to the workshop for welding services.

According to him, the welder was trying to weld something on the tank when it exploded, burning him to death and injuring others.

The Public Relations Officer of the FRSC in Anambra State, Paschal Anigbo who confirmed the death of the victim, said the injured persons have been taken to the hospital.

The fire is still raging at the time of filing this report.