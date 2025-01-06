Navigating ‘2025’ With Wisdom

Welcome on board WT-2025. As we journey through this year 2025, may we all be blessed with the wisdom that is sufficient and similar to that of King Solomon to navigate its twists and turns. First, Let’s understand what wisdom is. Wisdom is the ability to make a good decision or judgement based on the knowledge, experience and understanding. In addition, wisdom can’t be given and is only grudgingly learned as exemplified by some of our offsprings.

Furthermore, wisdom is the culmination of experience, knowledge, and good judgment. Knowledge can be learned and judgement is a function of intelligence and forethought but experience must be gained first hand. Wikipedia defines wisdom as “Wisdom or sapience is the ability to think and act using knowledge, experience, understanding, common sense, and insight, especially in a mature or utilitarian manner”. So basically, the road of excess represent information, the more information you’ll have the closest you’ll get to the place of Wisdom. It’s sort of like Jesus’s parable of the talents. You are responsible to do well with what you are given. Ironically, life is full of twist and turn – nonetheless, wisdom comes from experience and self reflection.

Essentially, wisdom is when you stop thinking about yourself solely and more so as “Us.” Mathew 7:7–8 “Ask, and it shall be given to you; seek, and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened to you: 8 For every one that asks receives; and he that seeks shall finds.” To me wisdom is when you can think clearly and act accordingly. You do not act on emotions but rather rationalize the outcome you want and works toward it.

Similarly, the wise man Solomon wrote, “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord” (Prov. 18:22). A good marriage is a great blessing and is the foundation of a healthy, happy home. Too many people take their marriage for granted. This is some parts of wisdom for marriage. It is important to embody empathy, compassion, love, kindness, humility, and understanding towards one another, however, doing so comes with experience and faith. Each partner develops mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. In marriage, two individuals become a team by growing together.

Following from the above, a wise person knows that he does not know everything. He uses this as an opportunity to learn, making him all the more wise. Therefore, I’d like to share with my esteemed readers the story of an American who walked into a restaurant in London:

An American man walked into a restaurant in London. As soon as he entered, he noticed an African man sitting in the corner. So, he walked over to the counter, removed his wallet and shouted, “Waiter! I am buying food for everyone in this restaurant, except that black African guy over there!”

So the waiter collected the money from the man and began serving free food to everyone in the restaurant, except the African. However,instead of becoming upset, the African simply looked up at the American and shouted, “Thank you!”

That infuriated the man. So once again, the American took out his wallet and shouted, “Waiter! This time I am buying bottles of wine and additional food for everyone in this bar, except for that African sitting in the corner over there!” So the waiter collected the money from the man and began serving free food and wine to everyone in the bar except the African.

When the waiter finished serving the food and drinks, once again, instead of becoming angry, the African simply smiled at the American man and shouted, “Thank you!”That made the American man furious. So he leaned over on the counter and said to the waiter, “What is wrong with that African man? I have bought food and drinks for everyone in thisbar except him, but instead of becoming angry, he just sits there and smiles at me and shouts ‘Thank you.’ Is he mad???”

The waiter smiled at the American and said, “No, he is not mad. He is the owner of this restaurant!!!

In conclusion, I like to share with you, the profound words of Aristotle, an Ancient Greek philosopher and polymath. Yes, Aristotle said, “Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom”. This quote suggests that understanding your own strengths, weaknesses, values, and beliefs is essential for gaining wisdom and living a fulfilling life. Knowing thyself is a dynamic, life long process. Yes, that is how the wisdom begins.

Finally, as a people in a nation, facing difficult times, it can be helpful to focus on gratitude, surround oneself with supportive people, and engage in activities that bring us joy. Personally, during tough times, I find solace in practicing mindfulness and self-care. Taking time for myself, whether it’s through meditation, exercise, or pursuing hobbies, helps me stay positive. Remember, it’s important to be kind to yourself and seek support when needed.

Richard Odusanya

odusanyagold@gmail.com

