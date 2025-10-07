spot_img
BREAKING: INEC Chair Mahmood Yakubu Bows Out, Hands Over to Agbamuche

— By: Pius Kadon

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has handed over leadership of the commission to Mrs. May Agbamuche, who will serve as Acting Chairman.

 

Yakubu made the announcement on Monday during an ongoing meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

 

Mrs. Agbamuche, the most senior National Commissioner at INEC, is now expected to oversee the affairs of the electoral body pending further directives.

 

Details shortly….

