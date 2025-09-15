spot_img
September 15, 2025

BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct 40 Worshippers During Morning Prayers in Zamfara

— By: Hassan Haruna

— By: Hassan Haruna
On Monday morning, suspected gunmen attacked a mosque in a village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, kidnapping about 40 people during dawn prayers.

Source told The News Chronicle via WhatsApp that the attackers, armed with dangerous weapons, stormed the village at night and surrounded the worshippers before whisking them away without resistance.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the worsening insecurity in Zamfara, despite ongoing security operations in the state.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement, but security agencies are expected to begin investigations and efforts to rescue the victims.

