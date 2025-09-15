Backlash as Adamawa Rep Jafar Shares N224m with Youths, Friends

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Jafar Abubakar, who represents Mubi North, Mubi South, and Maiha Federal Constituency in Adamawa State, has reportedly shared N224 million in cash with young people and childhood friends in his constituency.

Reports say N124 million was given out to “empower” hundreds of youths, while another N100 million was handed to his boyhood friends, whom he described as struggling financially.

The money was allegedly withdrawn from a commercial bank in mint notes and distributed directly.

Critics have condemned the move, describing it as another example of Nigeria’s wasteful political culture, where public officials flaunt questionable wealth in cash handouts, while millions face hunger, unemployment, and rising inflation.

Facebook commenter, King Mathew, said: “This is the time for EFCC to act, but no, they are only after yahoo boys with laptops and iPhones. Nonsense.”

This comes months after another federal lawmaker revealed the huge amounts Nigerian legislators receive for “constituency projects.”

He claimed that no senator gets less than N2 billion, while each House of Representatives member receives at least N1 billion.

The disclosure, made during a public event in Osun State, sparked outrage and renewed concerns over corruption, impunity, and lack of transparency in the National Assembly.