spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 15, 2025 - 1:16 PM

Backlash as Adamawa Rep Jafar Shares N224m with Youths, Friends

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Adamawa Lawmaker Jafar Abubakar Shares N224m Cash with Youths and Friends
Adamawa State map

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Jafar Abubakar, who represents Mubi North, Mubi South, and Maiha Federal Constituency in Adamawa State, has reportedly shared N224 million in cash with young people and childhood friends in his constituency.

Reports say N124 million was given out to “empower” hundreds of youths, while another N100 million was handed to his boyhood friends, whom he described as struggling financially.

The money was allegedly withdrawn from a commercial bank in mint notes and distributed directly.

Critics have condemned the move, describing it as another example of Nigeria’s wasteful political culture, where public officials flaunt questionable wealth in cash handouts, while millions face hunger, unemployment, and rising inflation.

Facebook commenter, King Mathew, said: “This is the time for EFCC to act, but no, they are only after yahoo boys with laptops and iPhones. Nonsense.”

This comes months after another federal lawmaker revealed the huge amounts Nigerian legislators receive for “constituency projects.”

He claimed that no senator gets less than N2 billion, while each House of Representatives member receives at least N1 billion.

The disclosure, made during a public event in Osun State, sparked outrage and renewed concerns over corruption, impunity, and lack of transparency in the National Assembly.

Previous article
Erling Haaland Trolls Manchester United With A Steak After Derby
Next article
BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct 40 Worshippers During Morning Prayers in Zamfara
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Deadly Uprising Forces Change as Nepal’s First Woman PM Steps In, Names Cabinet Members

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Nepal’s new interim prime minister moved swiftly Monday, naming...

Over 300 Arrested as Mining Marshals Raid Illegal Sites Nationwide

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Mining Marshals, a special security force inaugurated by...

FG Restructures TRCN, NTI to Boost Teacher Professionalism

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Federal Government has announced a major restructuring of...

Outcry as Kebbi Teachers Reportedly Earn ₦13,500 Monthly

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
Kebbi State is facing renewed criticism following reports circulating...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Deadly Uprising Forces Change as Nepal’s First Woman PM Steps In, Names Cabinet Members

World News 0
Nepal’s new interim prime minister moved swiftly Monday, naming...

Over 300 Arrested as Mining Marshals Raid Illegal Sites Nationwide

Environment 0
The Mining Marshals, a special security force inaugurated by...

FG Restructures TRCN, NTI to Boost Teacher Professionalism

Education 0
The Federal Government has announced a major restructuring of...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x