August 28, 2025 - 4:13 PM

BREAKING: Former Customs Comptroller-General Ahmed Mustapha Dies at 82

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

BREAKING: Former Customs Comptroller-General Ahmed Aliyu Mustapha Dies at 82
Former Customs Comptroller-General Ahmed Aliyu Mustapha

Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Mustapha, who served as Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) from 1999 to 2003, has passed away.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Mustapha, former CG of Customs. A man of service, dignity and duty whose legacy will live on. My prayers are with the Lamido of Adamawa, the Mustapha royal family and all who mourn him. May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” Governor Fintiri wrote.

Mustapha, who held the traditional title of Sardauna Adamawa was also the elder brother of the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha.

He joined the Customs Service as a young cadet and rose through the ranks until he was appointed Comptroller-General in 1999, at the start of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic. His tenure was notable for strengthened anti-smuggling operations and his active role in several national task forces against economic sabotage.

In 1988, he received the Ministerial Award for Outstanding Performance in recognition of his service.

Mustapha retired in December 2003 after more than three decades in Customs.

In retirement, he remained a respected elder statesman within both the Customs community and the Adamawa Emirate, where his advice and influence were highly valued until his death

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

