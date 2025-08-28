FG Rewards TeenEagle Global Winner Nafisa Abdullahi With N200,000

The Federal Government has awarded Nafisa Abdullahi, winner of the TeenEagle Global Finals competition, a cash prize of N200,000.

The award was presented on Thursday in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

Earlier, The News Chronicle reported that the Atiku Abubakar Foundation (AAF) had also honoured the TeenEagle champions Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukaiya Fema, and Khadija Kalli with fully funded scholarships in recognition of their outstanding performance at the competition.

The girls emerged as global winners in different categories of the prestigious academic contest, earning praise from the Foundation for what it described as their “remarkable success.”

In a letter dated August 5, 2025, signed by Prof. Ahmadu Shehu, Acting Secretary of AAF, the Foundation expressed delight at its achievements.

Seventeen-year-old Nafisa Abdullahi distinguished herself through her strong command of the English language, critical thinking, and excellent articulation qualities that helped her outshine participants from 69 countries