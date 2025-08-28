spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 28, 2025 - 4:56 PM

FG Rewards TeenEagle Global Winner Nafisa Abdullahi With N200,000

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

FG Rewards TeenEagFG Rewards TeenEagle Global Winner Nafisa Abdullahi With N200,000With N200,000
Nafisa Abdullahi

The Federal Government has awarded Nafisa Abdullahi, winner of the TeenEagle Global Finals competition, a cash prize of N200,000.

The award was presented on Thursday in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

Earlier, The News Chronicle reported that the Atiku Abubakar Foundation (AAF) had also honoured the TeenEagle champions Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukaiya Fema, and Khadija Kalli with fully funded scholarships in recognition of their outstanding performance at the competition.

The girls emerged as global winners in different categories of the prestigious academic contest, earning praise from the Foundation for what it described as their “remarkable success.”

In a letter dated August 5, 2025, signed by Prof. Ahmadu Shehu, Acting Secretary of AAF, the Foundation expressed delight at its achievements.

Seventeen-year-old Nafisa Abdullahi distinguished herself through her strong command of the English language, critical thinking, and excellent articulation qualities that helped her outshine participants from 69 countries

Previous article
BREAKING: Former Customs Comptroller-General Ahmed Mustapha Dies at 82
Next article
ASUU Owerri Zone Rejects FG Loan, Demands Full Implementation of Agreement
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

ASUU Owerri Zone Rejects FG Loan, Demands Full Implementation of Agreement

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Owerri zone,...

BREAKING: Former Customs Comptroller-General Ahmed Mustapha Dies at 82

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Mustapha, who served as Comptroller General...

2027: I’m in the Race, Zoning or No Zoning— Amaechi on ADC Ticket

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former Rivers State Governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC)...

No More Man for Recharge Card?

Bagudu Mohammed Bagudu Mohammed -
There comes a season in the life of almost...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

ASUU Owerri Zone Rejects FG Loan, Demands Full Implementation of Agreement

News 0
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Owerri zone,...

BREAKING: Former Customs Comptroller-General Ahmed Mustapha Dies at 82

News 0
Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Mustapha, who served as Comptroller General...

2027: I’m in the Race, Zoning or No Zoning— Amaechi on ADC Ticket

News 0
Former Rivers State Governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC)...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join