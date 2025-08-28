2027: I’m in the Race, Zoning or No Zoning— Amaechi on ADC Ticket

Former Rivers State Governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Rotimi Amaechi, has dismissed speculation that he plans to shelve his 2027 presidential ambition.

Speaking in Kano after a meeting with a coalition of traders, Amaechi insisted he would contest the ADC presidential primary and would not step down for any aspirant.

“I will contest the ADC presidential primary, and by God’s grace, I hope to win so that I can face Tinubu in 2027. I am not stepping down for anyone. Let the people decide who they want to lead,” Amaechi told BBC Hausa.

The former Minister of Transportation (2015–2022) stated that every aspirant had the right to seek the ticket, describing the contest as healthy for democracy.

Amaechi, however, launched a scathing critique of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, accusing it of failing to meet the needs of Nigerians.

“Whether the government wants credible elections or not, one thing is certain—time is up. Nigerians are tired because no one is happy under Tinubu. He tries to frame it as a North-South contest, but people are suffering everywhere,” he said.

He further alleged that Tinubu’s appointments lacked inclusiveness, claiming even within the Yoruba bloc, many felt sidelined.

On whether the ADC might zone its presidential ticket, Amaechi replied: “That is a party decision. But as far as I am concerned, I am in the race.”

Pitching himself as a unifier, he declared: “If you look at all those aspiring, including Tinubu, who is better prepared than I am? I come from the South, yet my candidacy bridges the South-East, South-West, and the North. My candidacy offers unity.”