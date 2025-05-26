BREAKING: FCTA Shuts Down PDP National Secretariat Over 28-Year Unpaid Ground Rent

The Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) on Monday sealed off the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

The property, located in the Zone 5 area of the capital, was shut down due to non-payment of ground rent spanning 28 years.

Confirming the action, the spokesperson for FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, stated: “FCTA seals PDP Secretariat in Zone 5, Abuja. It was revoked for not paying ground rent.”

According to Olayinka, the building’s owner, Senator Samaila Mamman Kurfi, has defaulted on the statutory payment for nearly three decades.