Russia Hopes for Strategic Partnership with Africa 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an official statement posted to Kremlin’s website marking Africa Day, noted the significance of consolidating multifaceted relations with Africa. Strengthening relations based on its historical long-tested relations during the Soviet times, and now over the past few decades, Africa has achieved notable progress in both economic and social development.

Putin further underlined the fact that “multilateral cooperation at the African Union and various subregional organisations helps to enhance peace, security, and stability across the continent.” He acknowledged that Russia has consistently advocated for deepening its friendly ties with African partners. This commitment was clearly demonstrated at the Russia–Africa summits held in 2019 and 2023, which opened new avenues for cooperation and fostered greater alignment on key international issues.

The Ministerial Conference of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum is a new dialogue platform that yields positive results as well. And Moscow would hold the next 3rd Russia-Africa Summit in one of the African countries in 2026. These joint efforts will continue to broaden the scope of Russia–Africa relations, advancing the wellbeing of the peoples and contribute to the emergence of a just and democratic multipolar world order.

On the eve of Africa Day, the Director of the Department for Partnership with Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Tatiana Dovgalenko, in her substantive discussions during an interview, also pointed to the Russian leadership’s desire to create new prospects and taking advantage of the best Soviet-era policy practices to expand further economic cooperation and engage in social spheres across Africa. The main determining factors here is mutually beneficial partnerships and its joint development, support Africa to become a strong pillar in the emerging multipolar world.

The newly created department’s absolute priority is to implement the tasks set by the President of Russia, taking into account the agreements with his African colleagues following the Russia-Africa summits, and to bring joint activities to a new level, based on the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan for 2023-2026. The document covers a wide range of spheres of cooperation, from security, trade and investment to education, agriculture, science, culture and others, with a deadline set for 2026.

In this sense, Russia and Africa are joining forces in solving global problems and building a truly multipolar world. Both are partly leaders of the emerging polycentric system of international relations, Russia unreservedly supporting Africa to be capable of actually defending its sovereignty and assisting other states in this matter.

As part of the Africa Day, distinctively marking the victory of the struggle for independence, as well as their aspirations for freedom, peace and prosperity, the Russian Foreign Ministry also said in a statement, noting that today, the organisation’s good traditions are being carried on by the African Union, which speaks for the entire continent, cementing its highly influential role in global affairs.

“During the Soviet era, our country made a substantial contribution to liberating African nations from colonial dependence, selflessly and consistently assisting the continent’s young states in strengthening their sovereignty, developing their economies and training local personnel. Today, our relations are moving along an upward trajectory. Building a truly strategic partnership with Africa is one of Russia’s foreign policy priorities,” as part of the statement on behalf of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation, approved in March 2023, by Russian President Vladimir Putin, clearly states Kremlin’s unique intention to “contribute to the further development of Africa as an authentic and influential centre of global development.”

Usually, the Africa Day offers an opportunity to raise awareness on a global scale about Africa’s contributions to the world and about the AU as a key player on the international scene, while showcasing the importance of its cooperation. It promotes a positive image of the continent, countering stereotypes and misconceptions. The day inspires people to take an active role in shaping Africa’s future, encouraging them to participate in discussions and initiatives that promote growth and development.

Like other foreign countries, Russia also joined the African Union (AU), in commemorating the Africa Day, observed annually on the 25th of May. The Africa Day was established in 1963, the founding year of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, marking the beginning of Africa’s progressive movement towards political and economic integration. The OAU has since transformed into the African Union (AU).

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh has a diverse work experience in the field of policy research and business consultancy. His focused interest includes geopolitical changes, foreign relations and economic development related questions in Africa with key global powers.