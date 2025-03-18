BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Major Oil Pipeline In Rivers

According to reports, an explosion has rocked the Trans-Niger Pipeline at Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the explosion which happened late on Monday night near the Bodo-Bonny Road under construction, left a section of the major pipeline on fire.

As of press time, the exact cause of the explosion remains unknown.

It is yet unconfirmed whether the incident resulted from human interference, especially amid recent threats by militant groups to attack oil installations in the state .

