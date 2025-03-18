Anambra Guber: Group Tasks Political Parties With Transparent Primaries

Political Parties jostling for participation in the 2025 Anambra Governorship Election have been urged to ensure internal democracy is entrenched in their primary elections ahead of the November 8 poll.

Over the weekend, the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in the state was observed to have ended in confusion, as the party’s eight-man Congress Committee members were nowhere to be found.

The committee’s disappearance has sparked allegations that they have gone into hiding.

Also, a party chieftain was seen moving around the state with police and military personnel, and many party faithful accused him of masterminding a ploy to rig the process.

The ward congress election, held across 326 wards in 21 local government areas, was meant to select delegates for the gubernatorial primary election.

The governorship election is slated for 8th November 2025, according to Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Speaking ahead of the primaries, the Civil Liberties Organization, CLO in the state appealed to all political parties to ensure in words and actions, credible, free, fair, and generally acceptable primary elections to choose their gubernatorial flag bearers.

The group chairman, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, chatted with newsmen on Monday and called on political parties, gladiators, aspirants, and their supporters to ensure a level playing field and that the outcome of the primary elections reflects the wishes and aspirations of the majority of the party faithful.

According to him, the beauty of democracy is for the minority to have their say, whereas the majority will have their way, emphasizing the need for the people’s votes to be seen and counted.

He further warned the political parties that non-transparency could cause discord within their ranks, hampering their chances of making a meaningful impression during the November poll.

“Transparent primary elections bring about transparent election. This will eliminate bickering, bitterness, rancour, and unnecessary litigations after the primary elections.

“It is important that political parties shun imposition of anointed candidates and allow members of the various parties to chose their preferred candidates,” Ezekwueme posited.

The Anambra CLO boss called on aspirants to advise their supporters to desist from using the slogan ‘no vacancy’ while campaigning, projecting the interest and image of their principals.

According to him, there are vacant seats every four years in every elective post in Nigeria except for Local Government Officials.

“It is left for the electorates to renew or withdraw the mandate with their votes, hence no vacancy slogan is against the constitution, rule of law and the electoral act,” he posited.